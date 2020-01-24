While detention center Warden George Hardinger was not familiar with this specific instance, he said that, generally speaking, detention center employees usually don’t go as far to check whether the name on a credit card matches the name of an inmate. If they had any reason to believe property an inmate entered the center with might be stolen, it would not be released, Hardinger said. When property is brought in, employees record a description. It’s not necessarily unusual for an inmate to have a credit card with someone else’s name on it, as it might belong to a parent of the inmate, Hardinger said. Additionally, detention center staff might not release an inmate’s property to another person without the authorization of the inmate, he said.