A Westminster woman faces a criminal indictment for allegedly destroying evidence to help a man who’s been charged with home invasion and robbery.
Rebecca L. Turner, 39, of the 700 block of Old New Windsor Pike has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony, obstructing justice, and altering physical evidence, according to the indictment. Turner was released on her own recognizance Tuesday, online court records show.
Turner stands accused of interfering with the cases of Westminster residents Michael P. Crosby and Eric M. Wright, who face a slew of charges related to an alleged home invasion in Hampstead on Dec. 28. Police say the two men invaded a 73-year-old man’s home, bound the victim, and took cash, firearms and a vehicle from him.
A phone conversation Turner had with Wright, her boyfriend, at the Carroll County Detention Center after his arrest was captured by the center’s recording system and printed in a court document related to Turner’s indictment.
During the Jan. 1 conversation, Wright told Turner to claim his personal property from the detention center, to “factory reset” his phone and to “pitch” his property, to which Turner agreed, according to court documents. Hours later, Turner received and signed for Wright’s property, including two Lowe’s credit cards that belonged to the victim and a cellphone, court documents state.
While detention center Warden George Hardinger was not familiar with this specific instance, he said that, generally speaking, detention center employees usually don’t go as far to check whether the name on a credit card matches the name of an inmate. If they had any reason to believe property an inmate entered the center with might be stolen, it would not be released, Hardinger said. When property is brought in, employees record a description. It’s not necessarily unusual for an inmate to have a credit card with someone else’s name on it, as it might belong to a parent of the inmate, Hardinger said. Additionally, detention center staff might not release an inmate’s property to another person without the authorization of the inmate, he said.
Police arrested Turner on Jan. 17 and recovered the credit cards, according to court documents. The indictment alleges Turner destroyed cellphone data and property of the victim that could have been used as evidence in the pending court case. The indictment does not specify what property was destroyed.
A court document filed in relation to Turner’s indictment revealed new information regarding how Crosby and Wright were arrested.
Baltimore County police found the victim’s missing vehicle, in which the suspects fled, driving on Security Boulevard in Woodlawn, according to the court document. Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance until it was involved in a collision and the two suspects fled on foot. Police apprehended Crosby and Wright after a brief chase on foot and found in the vehicle, in addition to firearms, a black ski mask and a 16-inch mallet, which the victim said one of the suspects had used to threaten him during the home invasion, court documents state.
There was no phone number or attorney information listed for Turner in court records. A court date had yet to be scheduled Friday.
There was no attorney information listed in court records for Wright. Crosby’s attorney declined to comment when reached by phone Friday. Wright has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 28. Crosby has a court date set for March 19.
Latest Carroll County Crime
Crosby and Wright continue to be held without bond and were indicted Jan. 16, in addition to Turner.