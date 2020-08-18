Westminster man sentenced to 12 years for distributing cocaine after dealing to undercover cop

A Westminster man will serve 12 years after selling cocaine to an undercover police officer in October, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County.
Nicholas A. Velez, 25, pleaded guilty in Carroll County Circuit Court on Monday to distributing cocaine, a news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office states. Judge Thomas F. Stansfield sentenced Velez to 20 years, with all but 12 suspended, plus five years of probation, the release reads.
In 2014, Velez was convicted of intent to distribute in a separate case in Carroll County, online court records indicate, and was sentenced to three years.
An undercover officer arranged to buy cocaine from Velez in a parking lot in the Westminster Crossing shopping center off Md. 140 on Oct. 30, according to charging documents. Velez sold the officer cocaine for $100, the release states, then a search warrant was executed at Velez’s residence days later.
The Carroll County Drug Task Force and the Carroll County Crisis Response Team searched Velez’s home in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave. on Nov. 5 at about 4:40 a.m., according to charging documents. He shared the residence with Rachel I. Aponte, 25, who was charged with intent to distribute and two counts of possession, online court records show. Her case is still pending, with a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 1.
In the Westminster residence, police found half an ounce of cocaine and other controlled dangerous substances, the release states.
State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said of Velez’s prosecution, “We will not tolerate repeat offender drug dealers and will continue to seek harsh penalties for those who continue to peddle poison in Carroll County.”
Velez’s attorney did not immediately return a call requesting comment Tuesday afternoon.