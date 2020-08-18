Westminster man sentenced to 12 years for distributing cocaine after dealing to undercover cop

The Carroll County Drug Task Force and the Carroll County Crisis Response Team searched Velez’s home in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave. on Nov. 5 at about 4:40 a.m., according to charging documents. He shared the residence with Rachel I. Aponte, 25, who was charged with intent to distribute and two counts of possession, online court records show. Her case is still pending, with a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 1.