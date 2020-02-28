Westminster man charged with possessing, distributing child porn

Boone police found Peterson sent a message to the 15-year-old’s social media that appeared to be an advertisement to take sons, brothers, and nephews from fathers, older brothers, and uncles who “want them gone,” according to charging documents. Still acting as the 15-year-old on social media, the Boone detective asked Peterson where he posted that message, and Peterson replied he posted it to a chat website and was communicating with a user on the site who had a young son “who he wants out of his life,” charging documents state.