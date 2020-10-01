Westminster man allegedly sought child porn from 15-year-old girl he met at church camp

A 41-year-old Westminster man is accused of soliciting child pornography from a 15-year-old girl he met while working as a church camp counselor in Pennsylvania.
David J. Weston, of the 800 block of Amanda Drive, was charged with soliciting child porn, sexual solicitation of a minor and preparing child pornography, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Thursday.
Weston may also face additional charges, as police are investigating two other potential victims in Carroll County, charging documents show.
The 15-year-old West Virginia girl met Weston in July 2019 while she was attending church camp, then she returned to the camp in July 2020, according to charging documents. The child’s parents examined the girl’s phone afterward, on Sept. 7, and found messages between her and Weston, charging documents state, then the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force interviewed the parents Sept. 8, charging documents read.
Through Facebook Messenger and Snapchat, Weston sent messages of a sexual nature to the teen and sought child porn from her, an investigator wrote. The night the child returned home from camp this summer, Weston texted her a photo of several campers and then the two began corresponding, according to charging documents. The child allegedly told an investigator in a Sept. 10 interview that she sent sexual images of herself to Weston.
Authorities executing a search warrant at his home and workplace Sept. 25 found images of the child on Weston’s desktop computer, charging documents state. One file was a 14-second video of a Snapchat conversation that appeared to be recorded by a separate cellphone, charging documents read. The video depicted child porn, of which the minor was the subject, according to charging documents. In the messages, the child asked Weston not to save the video, the investigator wrote.
After interviewing Weston and his wife, an investigator identified two more minors — Carroll County residents — to interview, charging documents state. The investigator learned one child’s mother was contacted by Weston’s wife after Weston was warned by authorities not to communicate with them, as doing so could be seen as witness tampering, charging documents read. One child said Weston’s daughter reached out, according to charging documents.
The investigation into potential victims from Carroll County is ongoing, the investigator wrote in the charging documents dated Sept. 28. There were no additional child porn charges filed against Weston in online court records Thursday.
No attorney was listed for Weston in online court records as of Thursday evening. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.