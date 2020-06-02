Westminster woman charged with child abuse, other offenses after allegedly driving drunk with children in vehicle

A Westminster woman has been charged after she allegedly drove under the influence while transporting a 10-year-old child and assaulted an 11-year-old.
Jordan M. Keim, 24, of the 3400 block of Littlestown Pike was charged Sunday with reckless endangerment, second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, failing to stop after a vehicle accident, failing to drive right of center, reckless driving, driving while impaired by alcohol while transporting a minor, negligent driving, and other charges related to driving while impaired by alcohol, online court records show. She was being held without bond Tuesday.
Maryland State Police responded to the 3900 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster at about 1:09 a.m. Sunday and found Keim in a vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to charging documents. Keim refused to get out and was holding a young child, charging documents state, and police noted she smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and vomit on her shoulder. Keim eventually got out of the vehicle, gave the child to a neighbor, and began screaming and shouting, charging documents read.
Police wrote that Keim was staggering as she walked, so they took her into custody to keep her from walking into the road.
According to charging documents, police learned Keim, a man and a 10-year-old child had been traveling on Littlestown Pike in the area of Arters Mill Road when Keim’s vehicle crashed into a guardrail and spun out. The vehicle was driven away from the site of the crash, leaving its front bumper and license plate in the road, police wrote. Keim was driving the vehicle while intoxicated, according to police.
The vehicle arrived to a residence in the 3900 block of Littlestown Pike, then Keim soon tried to drive away, according to charging documents. A person whose name was redacted from the police report tried to keep Keim from leaving, and then Keim assaulted an 11-year-old girl, pulling her hair, punching and choking her, charging documents state. Someone bit and hit Keim to try to get her to stop, charging documents read. A person who was injured was taken to Carroll Hospital for treatment.
Police took Keim to the state police barrack for processing, but due to her “erratic and volatile behavior,” police did not conduct a field sobriety test, according to charging documents. While being driven there, Keim kicked the police vehicle’s window and threatened to kill the officer, charging documents state.
Keim was later taken to central booking, where she continued to be uncooperative, according to police.
Keim has a court date scheduled for June 26. There was no attorney listed for her in online court records Tuesday.