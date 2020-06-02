Westminster woman charged with child abuse, other offenses after allegedly driving drunk with children in vehicle

The vehicle arrived to a residence in the 3900 block of Littlestown Pike, then Keim soon tried to drive away, according to charging documents. A person whose name was redacted from the police report tried to keep Keim from leaving, and then Keim assaulted an 11-year-old girl, pulling her hair, punching and choking her, charging documents state. Someone bit and hit Keim to try to get her to stop, charging documents read. A person who was injured was taken to Carroll Hospital for treatment.