Westminster man arrested for alleged child abuse, assault

A Westminster man faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle a 12-year-old boy Thursday, according to police.
Erik T. Wellnitz, 38, was charged with second-degree child abuse, first- and second-degree assault, and intoxicated endangerment, according to online court records. He is being held with bond.
A 12-year-old boy answered the door of a residence when Westminster Police Department came calling at about 8:50 p.m., according to charging documents. He was crying and had fresh blood under his nose, police wrote. The child told police Wellnitz hit and choked him with his hands, to the point he could not breathe, charging documents state. A medic was called to check the child’s injuries while police spoke to Wellnitz.
Wellnitz appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and yelled obscenities at one police officer, refusing to answer questions as to how the child was injured, charging documents read. Police arrested Wellnitz, who continued to yell at officers, at about 9:04 p.m. and took him to central booking, according to charging documents.
The child was taken to Carroll Hospital for precautionary measures, police wrote.
There was no attorney listed for Wellnitz in online court records as of 4:40 p.m. Friday. He has a bail review set for July 13.