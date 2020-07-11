Westminster man arrested for alleged child abuse, assault

A 12-year-old boy answered the door of a residence when Westminster Police Department came calling at about 8:50 p.m., according to charging documents. He was crying and had fresh blood under his nose, police wrote. The child told police Wellnitz hit and choked him with his hands, to the point he could not breathe, charging documents state. A medic was called to check the child’s injuries while police spoke to Wellnitz.