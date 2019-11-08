A Westminster man faces burglary and theft charges after allegedly stealing from a commercial building under renovation.
John Edward Seets Jr., 40, of the unit block of West Main Street, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary in the second degree, one count of burglary of a store in the fourth degree, one count of burglary in the fourth degree with intent to commit theft, one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of theft between $1,500 to under $25,000. An arrest warrant was served on Nov. 7 and Seets was released on $5,000 bond the same day.
According to the statement of charges, the owner of the building listed equipment worth more than $3,100 stolen, including multiple tool sets and power tools, and gave police three possible suspects, one of whom was Seets. When confronted by police, Seets said that he didn’t know who could have broken into the building but that it could have been anyone since the owner “pisses everyone off,” the statement reads.
Police received the requests for pawn checks for the items stolen in the burglary and they were able to locate multiple items that were stolen and how much they were sold for at multiple pawn shops in Baltimore City. The owner of the building was able to positively identify the items sold to the pawn shops as items stolen from the business. The owner was able to recover most of the items stolen from them but is still missing four tools worth more than $900.
Another suspect was also implicated in the statement, but no charges have been filed according to electronic records.
No court scheduling information was available as of close of court Friday.
Seets could not be reached for comment.