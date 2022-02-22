One person injured after shooting at Westminster hotel, police say

One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore Monday evening after a shooting at Westminster’s Boston Inn, police say.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the hotel, located at 533 Baltimore Blvd., for a reported disturbance. There, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack.
Police did not share any additional information about the victim or the motive behind the shooting Monday night.
State troopers responded to the scene along side Carroll County sheriff’s deputies, according to the news release. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division will conduct the investigation.
The “family owned and operated” hotel was built in 1962, according to its website, and sits on four acres of land. It includes five buildings with a total of 120 units and an outdoor pool.