Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly pulling knife in argument

A Westminster man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly pulled out a knife during a fight in Westminster.
Tyler G. Wadsworth, 26, of the 100 block of W. Main St., was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one of second-degree assault, and is being held without bond as of Thursday, according to electronic court documents.
According to charging documents, Westminster police responded to a report of two men fighting Wednesday at a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue. When an officer arrived, Wadsworth had allegedly fled the scene. The other man said he and Wadsworth had been in a verbal argument when Wadsworth grabbed him and tried to throw him over a second-story balcony, the documents state. The man punched him in retaliation and Wadsworth then brandished a knife, he told police.
Other witnesses in the area also described a physical altercation in which Wadsworth pulled out a knife, the documents state. Another officer found Wadsworth in the area and found that he had a pocketknife, a kitchen knife, and one additional knife in his possession, according to the documents. He was then arrested.
No attorney was listed for Wadsworth as of Thursday afternoon.