Westminster man charged with assault, woman charged with disorderly conduct

A Westminster man was arrested for alleging grabbing a woman by the neck, and when she got involved, police arrested her for alleged disorderly conduct.
Davon D. Thomas, 28, and Sierra O. Shirey, 24, both of George St., were arrested May 26. Thomas was charged with second-degree assault and was released on $5,000 bond, online court records indicate. Shirey was charged with resisting arrest, failing to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct. She was released on her own recognizance.
Westminster police responded to a Westminster residence at about 1:13 p.m. after a witness said they saw Thomas grab Shirey’s neck, according to charging documents. Police wrote they had responded to a similar incident at this address the day prior and on March 31.
Shirey said Thomas did not grab her, and police did not note any injuries on her or Thomas, but a witness said they saw the assault occur, charging documents state. As police arrested Thomas, he allegedly shouted profanities at police and blamed Shirey for his arrest.
Shirey refused to fill out paperwork or talk to a counselor, charging documents read.
While police waited for a transport van, Shirey argued with and yelled at police, walking toward Thomas and refusing to stay on the sidewalk, according to charging documents. Police wrote that about six to seven bystanders were watching.
An officer stepped in front of Shirey, telling her to stand back, then Shirey raised her fists “in a threatening way” at the officer, charging documents state. The officer grabbed her arm to arrest her, she pulled away, then another officer joined in to help make the arrest, charging documents read.
Thomas and Shirey yelled at each other and at the officers, and when police tried to separate the two, Shirey pulled away and refused to sit on the curb, according to charging documents. One of the officers swept Shirey’s leg and put her on the curb, charging documents state. Shirey told police she felt she had to “stick up” for Thomas, charging documents read.
When the transport van arrived, Shirey and Thomas were both placed inside and taken to central booking, according to charging documents.
The phone number listed for Shirey in court records was not in service. A call to the number listed for Thomas was not immediately returned. Neither had an attorney listed for them online.
Shirey has a court date set for Aug. 21, while Thomas has one scheduled for Sept. 9.