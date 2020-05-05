Westminster man charged for allegedly choking another man

A Westminster man faces assault charges after he allegedly tried to choke a man who was later hospitalized.
Ridge A. Long, 26, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property, online court records show. He is being held without bond.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Westminster residence April 26 at about 9 p.m. and heard shouting coming from inside, according to charging documents. Long told police he argued with the man and woman in the residence, and said he did not punch anyone, charging documents state. Police noticed a cut on Long’s knuckle, charging documents read.
The man said he and Long argued, the woman tried to separate them, then Long punched the man in the face, according to charging documents. Long choked the man with his hands and forearm, and pushed him around the kitchen, knocking items over and damaging the walls, charging documents state. Long allegedly threatened to kill the man or “choke [him] out,” charging documents read. The man said Long choked him three to five times, and the fight stopped when the woman intervened, according to charging documents.
The man told police he had difficulty breathing, a raspy voice, and neck pain after the altercation, charging documents state. Police noticed the man’s eye was red and swollen, there were scratches and bruises on his neck, and cuts on his nose, wrist, and hand, charging documents read. He was taken to Carroll Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to charging documents.
When police arrested Long, he became irate and pulled away to keep himself from being handcuffed, police wrote. While on the way to central booking, Long made derogatory statements to the arresting officer and spat inside the police vehicle, charging documents state. He continued to be uncooperative at the detention center and was restrained, charging documents read.
There was no attorney listed for Long in online court records Tuesday morning. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23.