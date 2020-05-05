Westminster man charged for allegedly choking another man

The man said he and Long argued, the woman tried to separate them, then Long punched the man in the face, according to charging documents. Long choked the man with his hands and forearm, and pushed him around the kitchen, knocking items over and damaging the walls, charging documents state. Long allegedly threatened to kill the man or “choke [him] out,” charging documents read. The man said Long choked him three to five times, and the fight stopped when the woman intervened, according to charging documents.