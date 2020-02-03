A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly punched a woman in front of two police officers Jan. 27.
Preston W. Jones, 60, was also charged with malicious destruction of property, disturbing the peace, and failing to obey a law officer, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance.
Westminster police were sent to a Westminster residence for a report of a man destroying the common area at about 8:06 p.m., according to charging documents.
Jones refused to open the door for police, then another resident of the building tried to open the door, but once she was inside, Jones punched the woman in the chest and ran upstairs to his apartment, charging documents state. The woman said her chest hurt but did not require medical attention, according to charging documents.
Police saw chairs and broken glass mugs on the ground of the common area. Jones came back downstairs and started yelling at the woman and officers, refusing to lower his voice when the police asked him to, according to charging documents. Police arrested Jones, despite him resisting.
When reached by phone Monday, Jones said the assault never occurred.
No attorney was listed for Jones in online court records. Jones has a court date set for March 20.