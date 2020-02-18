After 2 women fought in downtown Westminster, police say, 1 was charged with assault

A Westminster woman was charged with second-degree assault after police say she fought with another woman on the street Thursday.
Marie A. Diggins, 27, of the unit block of Charles St., was released on her own recognizance Thursday, online court records show.
Westminster police responding to a separate incident on Charles Street at about 5:53 p.m. Thursday noticed a large group of people gathering across the street, where two women were yelling at each other, according to charging documents.
Police saw Diggins hit, grab and push the other woman, who attempted to do the same to Diggins, charging documents read. Police ran toward them, ordered the women to stop, and when they did not, the officers separated the two, charging documents state.
One woman was taken to Carroll Hospital for a broken, bleeding fingernail, according to charging documents. No criminal charges had been filed against this woman in relation to the incident as of Tuesday morning.
A witness told police they saw the women yelling at each other before Diggins attacked the other woman, charging documents state.
A call placed to the phone number listed for Diggins in court records was not immediately returned for comment Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for Diggins in online court records. She has a court date scheduled for April 10.