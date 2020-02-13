Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly pulling woman by hair, striking her

A Westminster man faces a second-degree assault charge after he allegedly dragged a woman by her hair and struck her.
Priyanshu Walia, 34, was arrested and released on $7,500 bond Sunday.
Westminster police responded at about 4:26 p.m. to a Westminster residence, where they met Walia and a crying woman, according to charging documents. The woman told police the two argued, Walia grabbed her hair and pulled her off the sofa, dragging her about 30 feet and striking the sides of her face, charging documents state.
Police saw marks that looked like rug burns on the woman’s knees and a bruise on one knee, charging documents read. There were coffee grounds thrown across the room, and the victim said she fell when she was being dragged, according to charging documents.
Walia told police the two argued verbally but denied a physical assault, charging documents state.
When reached by phone Wednesday, Walia said the woman made up the assault. “She’s fabricating everything,” he said.
The two argued about the woman smoking indoors, she pushed him, then fell when she came toward Walia, who was blocking her entrance from the patio, he said in an interview.
No attorney was listed for Walia in online court records.
Walia has a court date scheduled for April 8.