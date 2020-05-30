Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman

A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly struck a woman and pushed her to the floor May 22.
Devon M. Gibbs, 39, was released on his own recognizance that same day, after Westminster police arrested him, online court records show.
Police arrived at about 2:06 a.m. to a Westminster residence to find a woman who was crying and Gibbs, according to charging documents. Prior to that evening, the two argued over a personal issue and separated for the night, charging documents read. When the woman tried to talk to Gibbs later, he left the room, she followed him, then Gibbs hit the sides of her head several times in a “clapping motion” with his palms, pulled her hair and pushed her to the ground, pressing her face onto the floor, charging documents state.
The woman told police she felt dizzy and experienced ringing in her ears afterward, according to charging documents. Police wrote the woman had red marks on her face, but she declined medical attention. Police arrested Gibbs.
Gibbs declined to comment when reached by phone Friday. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records. He has a court date set for Sept. 2.