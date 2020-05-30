Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman

Police arrived at about 2:06 a.m. to a Westminster residence to find a woman who was crying and Gibbs, according to charging documents. Prior to that evening, the two argued over a personal issue and separated for the night, charging documents read. When the woman tried to talk to Gibbs later, he left the room, she followed him, then Gibbs hit the sides of her head several times in a “clapping motion” with his palms, pulled her hair and pushed her to the ground, pressing her face onto the floor, charging documents state.