Sykesville man charged with assault, child abuse in Westminster

Police interviewed the children April 7 and were told Bowers struck their bare skin repeatedly, after which one of the children went to his mother, who called the police, charging documents state. One of the children told police Bowers struck their mother in the face twice and Bowers had struck the child in the face before, leaving fingerprints, according to charging documents. The mother said Bowers “swatted” her in the jaw, the charging documents read.