Sykesville man charged with assault, child abuse in Westminster

A Sykesville man faces charges after police say he hit two children, causing bruises, and a woman.
Joseph B. Bowers, 31, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree child abuse, online court records show. He was released on an $8,000 bond Monday.
A woman told Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that her two children, ages 9 and 6, said Bowers spanked them April 4 in Westminster, according to charging documents. The mother found large bruises on one child and smaller bruises on the other, charging documents read. Police responded April 4 and documented the bruises.
Police interviewed the children April 7 and were told Bowers struck their bare skin repeatedly, after which one of the children went to his mother, who called the police, charging documents state. One of the children told police Bowers struck their mother in the face twice and Bowers had struck the child in the face before, leaving fingerprints, according to charging documents. The mother said Bowers “swatted” her in the jaw, the charging documents read.
In an interview with police April 9, Bowers said he hit the children because of misbehavior, but it was a game and the kids were giggling, charging documents state. He told police he lightly hit one of the children for biting and denied hitting the woman, according to charging documents.
There was no phone number or attorney listed for Bowers in online court records. He has a court date scheduled for June 25.