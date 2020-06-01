Westminster man charged after alleged assault

A Westminster man was arrested after allegedly violating a peace order and assaulting a woman.
Douglas Charles Malinowski, 58, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault and failing to comply with a peace order, according to online court records. Malinowski was released on a $2,500 bond May 25.
According to charging documents, as police arrived on the scene May 24, then the victim told them that Malinowski had violated an active peace order multiple times. The victim claimed that he had tried to speak with her five times while she was in the bathroom, that he touched her one of the times and that he looked at her naked the other times.
The victim went on to say he then knocked on her door two times saying they needed to talk, according to charging documents. She added that Malinowski entered her room to get cigarettes that he said she took from him. She went to retrieve them back and he allegedly tried to make contact with her two more times by knocking on her door.
The victim said Malinowski violated the order again by filling her prescription and refused to give them to her if she did not fulfill his request for sex, according to charging documents. The victim refused, so Malinowski allegedly threatened to throw them away and the victim called the cops. Malinowski then retrieved her medication from the trash and gave them to the victim’s friend when he noticed she was on the phone with police, according to the documents.
The victim said she left the area to avoid further conflict.
Malinowski has a court date set scheduled for Aug. 21.
There was no attorney listed for Malinowski in online court records. Malinowski could not be reached for comment.