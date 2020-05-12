Westminster man faces assault charges after allegedly choking woman, threatening her with broken bottle

A Westminster man faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a butcher block and poured whiskey on her in Manchester.
Cole Osborne, 22, of the 4200 block of Back Woods Road, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, online court documents show. A warrant for his arrest was issued April 20 and served May 7. He was released on recognizance May 8.
Osborne visited a woman’s home in Manchester on April 18 and took her phone, saying he would return it to her when she gave him his medication bottles, charging documents state. The woman told Carroll County Sheriff’s Office personnel that Osborne shoved her into the butcher’s block in the kitchen several times, which broke, charging documents read. Osborne grabbed her by the throat, lifted her off the floor, poured a bottle of whiskey on her, then broke the bottle on the cabinets above her head and pointed it at her, charging documents read.
The woman managed to take the bottle from him, then Osborne pushed her against the wall and choked her for a few seconds, according to charging documents. When he left, the woman couldn’t find her phone to call 911, then Osborne returned, saying he would give her the phone once she gave him his medication, charging documents state. Osborne pushed the door open, shoved the woman to the ground, grabbed a prescription bottle and dumped its contents on the woman, and threw her phone at her before leaving, charging documents read.
The woman told police her phone was broken and she went to a neighboring residence. Police arrived about an hour after the assault occurred, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The woman said Osborne choked her four or five times previously and has threatened to kill her before, according to charging documents.
Police wrote that the woman’s neck and upper chest were red, she had scratches and marks on her lower back and wrist, and she smelled of alcohol, charging documents state.
Police went to the residence where the assault was said to have occurred and found a broken butcher block and whiskey bottle and saw a prescription bottle with its contents on the floor, charging documents read.
There was no phone number or attorney listed for Osborne in court records. He has a court date scheduled for June 24.