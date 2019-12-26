A Westminster woman is facing two misdemeanor assault charges after allegedly throwing coffee at a man.
Karlie Marie Burkindine, 24, of the 100 block of S. Center St., was arrested Sunday, charged with two counts of second-degree assault and then released on her own recognizance.
According to the statement of probable cause, Burkindine and a man had a verbal argument that turned physical after Burkindine spit on the man. The man told police he pushed Burkindine to get away from her and contact the police and that Burkindine struck him in the face four times with an open hand. While the victim was walking away, Burkindine threw a cup of coffee that the man said struck him in the shoulder.
According to the statement, Burkindine told police she spit in the man’s face and he pushed her, causing her pants to fall down, and also told police she threw a cup of coffee, but at the wall, not at him.
Police noted the victim had redness on the left side of his face and dried coffee on his shoulder and face, according to the statement.
Burkindine could not be reached for comment. She has a trial scheduled for March 4.