Westminster woman charged with assault

A Westminster woman faces a second-degree assault charge after she allegedly pushed and punched her roommate.
Cristi M. Bradford-Norris, 44, was released on recognizance Wednesday, online court records show.
Maryland State Police responded to a Westminster residence at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, finding a man on the front porch with bleeding cuts on his nose and one knee, according to charging documents.
The man said Bradford-Norris had been staying with him and the two got into an argument about her bringing a person to the residence without his permission, charging documents state. The man said they argued about this, then Bradford-Norris came to his room, pushed him onto the bed, and swung her fist, hitting his nose, charging documents read.
The man told police he didn’t fight back, Bradford-Norris followed him to the kitchen and pushed him to the floor, causing the cut on his knee. Afterward, he went to a neighbor’s house and police were called, according to charging documents. He declined treatment from emergency medical services.
Bradford-Norris told police her roommate assaulted her before, pointing to an old cut on her wrist that she said he caused a few days ago, charging documents state. She said the two of them argued earlier that day when she brought a friend over, her roommate screamed at her, then she grabbed his face and swung, hitting his nose, charging documents read. Bradford-Norris said she became scared when he was yelling at her, and said he has assaulted her in the past at night, police wrote.
Police asked why she had not reported an assault before. She replied that she was scared of the police, according to charging documents.
There were no charges filed against the man in relation to this incident or in 2020, as of Thursday, online court records indicate.
Police noted that Bradford-Norris smelled of alcohol during the interview. Police arrested Bradford-Norris and took her to central booking.
A call to the number listed for Bradford-Norris was not immediately returned Thursday. There was no attorney listed for her online.