A Westminster man and woman face charges after they allegedly assaulted a man.
Victoria Johana James Defoor, 33, and Adam Sean Krauss, 33, allegedly assaulted a man following a verbal altercation. Both Defoor and Krauss have been charged with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of disorderly conduct. Defoor was released on a $3,500 bond and Krauss is currently being held without bond.
According to the statement of probable cause, Maryland State Police responded at 1:48 a.m. to a report of loud noises and a disturbance coming from an apartment on Littlestown Pike. A trooper interviewed a victim who stated the three of them had been drinking alcoholic beverages that evening and the victim began arguing with Defoor and Krauss did not like the way he was speaking to her.
Krauss allegedly punched the victim, causing him to fall on the floor and Defoor held him down to the floor by his throat. The two continued to punch him while they held him down, according to the statement. A trooper noted dried blood all over the victim’s T-shirt, multiple bruises and swelling to his face and head, bruising around both eyes, swollen eyelids and dried blood on his lips and around his right inner ear, according to the statement.
When reached by phone, Defoor declined to comment and stated that Krauss also did not want to comment.
Krauss has a trial scheduled for Dec. 10 and Defoor has a trial scheduled for Dec. 11.