Westminster woman, man charged with assault after fighting inside moving car, police say

Two Westminster residents fought inside a moving vehicle June 29, police say, and now both face assault charges.
Juliann N. Leary, 31, of the 900 block of Ruby Drive, and Matthew I. Junk, 36, of the 2800 block of Nicodemus Road, were each charged with one count of second-degree assault.
Leary was released on a $2,000 bond June 30, while Junk was not detained, according to online court records.
Leary was driving while Junk sat in the passenger seat of a blue 2010 Nissan Sentra during their argument around midnight in the area of Royer Road and Stacy Lee Drive, according to the statement of probable cause. Junk told Westminster police that Leary punched his left eye, which was “slightly red and swollen” afterward, police said.
Police later met Leary at Ruby Drive, where she exhibited signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol, according to the statement. Leary underwent three field sobriety tests “poorly” and was placed under arrest, police said.
Junk was also charged with second-degree assault, but there was no statement of probable cause available in district court as of Tuesday morning.
Leary declined to comment, and a call to Junk was not returned Tuesday. No attorneys were listed for either in online court records.