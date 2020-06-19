Westminster man charged with armed robbery after allegedly taking wallet, phone

A Westminster man is being held without bond after he allegedly put a gun to a man’s head and took his wallet and phone.
Dequan T. Gaines, 23, faces charges of armed robbery, robbery, theft and second-degree assault, online court records indicate.
Police responded to the 100 block of W. Main St. in Westminster for a report of a robbery April 11 at about 12:14 a.m., according to a statement written by a Westminster Police Department detective. A man told police he parked his vehicle outside his residence around midnight, got out and was approached by a man, later identified as Gaines, who put a handgun to his head and demanded his wallet and phone, the statement reads. The man gave the gunman his wallet and his smartphone, then the suspect fled on foot, heading east down West Main Street, according to the statement.
The missing phone was located through an iPhone tracker, and police found it on the ground behind a residence in the 100 block of W. Main St. at about 2 a.m., police wrote. The phone was taken for fingerprinting, and on May 14, a palm print on the phone was identified as Gaines', who matched the suspect’s description, the statement reads.
Police attempted to locate Gaines by visiting addresses that have been associated with him, according to the statement. Gaines was arrested Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued June 1, online court records show. The Westminster police statement did not describe how or where Gaines was arrested.
There was no attorney listed for Gaines in online court records as of Thursday afternoon, and a court date had yet to be scheduled.