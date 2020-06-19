Westminster man charged with armed robbery after allegedly taking wallet, phone

Police responded to the 100 block of W. Main St. in Westminster for a report of a robbery April 11 at about 12:14 a.m., according to a statement written by a Westminster Police Department detective. A man told police he parked his vehicle outside his residence around midnight, got out and was approached by a man, later identified as Gaines, who put a handgun to his head and demanded his wallet and phone, the statement reads. The man gave the gunman his wallet and his smartphone, then the suspect fled on foot, heading east down West Main Street, according to the statement.