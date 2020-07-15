Westminster man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges, will serve 18 months

A Westminster man will serve 18 months after police charged him with torturing and starving two dogs.
Dale E. Hoff, 58, of the 600 block of Warfieldsburg Road, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty: fail to provide necessary care, such as food, drink, proper space, or veterinary care, online court records show.
He was sentenced to three years with all but 18 months suspended for aggravated animal cruelty and three months, all suspended, for animal cruelty: fail to provide.
Hoff was also ordered to pay about $2,000 in restitution to the Humane Society of Carroll County in Westminster.
In October, Hoff was indicted on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, intentionally causing the “torture of a canine,” according to a Carroll County Circuit Court indictment. He also faced 12 misdemeanor charges related to animal cruelty and two counts of driving a vehicle on a suspended license. The state chose to abandon the other charges, online court records indicate.
The first incident was on or about July 9, 2019, and one count of each pair of charges — along with the one charge of not providing protection from the weather — were related to his alleged treatment of a female Great Pyrenees named “Diamond” on that date, according to the indictment.
The second incident was on or about July 12, 2019, and the other half of the paired charges — along with the sole charge of not providing a dog with proper drink — were related to Hoff’s alleged treatment of a “female golden mix” named “Fluffers,” according to the indictment.
Hoff was briefly committed Oct. 4, released on $500 bail, and then re-committed July 13, online court records show.
Hoff’s attorney was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.