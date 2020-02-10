Westminster woman charged with assault after striking victim with chair, police say

A witness told police that Kable pushed the woman who got between her and the male victim, Kable left the house in a vehicle, then returned and punched the male victim in the throat, grabbed him by his hair, pulled him down and hit him in the head with a chair, charging documents state. The male victim told police the same and pointed to a bump on the back of his head and slightly red marks on his lower back that he said were from the chair, according to charging documents.