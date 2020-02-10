Westminster woman charged with assault after striking victim with chair, police say

A Westminster woman faces first- and second-degree assault charges after she allegedly struck a victim over the head with a chair. Andrea E. Kable, 48, was released on $5,000 bail the day after her Feb. 3 arrest, online court records show.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Westminster residence at about 9:35 p.m. for an assault, according to charging documents. Kable said she argued with the victim, then another woman got involved and began arguing between the two, charging documents state. Kable alleged the male victim “got in her face” and she pushed him away, denying touching the victim in any other way, charging documents read.
A witness told police that Kable pushed the woman who got between her and the male victim, Kable left the house in a vehicle, then returned and punched the male victim in the throat, grabbed him by his hair, pulled him down and hit him in the head with a chair, charging documents state. The male victim told police the same and pointed to a bump on the back of his head and slightly red marks on his lower back that he said were from the chair, according to charging documents.
Kable declined to comment Monday. She has a court date scheduled for March 4.