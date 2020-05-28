Case dismissed for Westminster woman previously charged in West Virginia murder case

Sanford and Merrell were also allegedly involved in the deaths of two other Carroll County residents in Berkeley County, West Virginia. Westminster resident Heather Grogg, 33, was shot to death on April 6 in Falling Waters by Westminster resident Jeffrey Smith Jr., 22, according to charging documents. Merrell is accused of distracting Grogg and luring her away from a trailer where another woman was killed. Sanford allegedly used a bag to suffocate Taneytown resident Danielle Tyler, 18, in the trailer, charging documents state.