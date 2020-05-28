Case dismissed for Westminster woman previously charged in West Virginia murder case

A Westminster woman who police alleged was involved in a murder had her case dismissed in West Virginia court Thursday.
Emily R. Day, 27, had been charged with being an accessory to murder, before and after the fact, involving the death of Taneytown resident Jonathan Riddle, whose body was found in Rippon, West Virginia on March 18, according to charging documents. Day pleaded not guilty to the charge April 29, court records indicate.
Day had a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Jefferson County court before Magistrate Vicki D’Angelo, according to court records. The case was dismissed for lack of probable cause, according to a court clerk.
Police alleged Day provided latex gloves to the men charged in Riddle’s murder to help them get away with a crime.
Day was arrested by Maryland State Police in Westminster April 24 and brought to Eastern Regional Jail in West Virginia April 30. As of Thursday evening, there was no record of Day in online jail records.
An automated message on the number listed for Day in charging documents said the number was restricted Thursday. Day’s attorney was not available for comment Thursday afternoon. The office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Jefferson County did not return a call and email requesting comment Thursday evening.
Day and David Sanford Jr., 26, rented the Westminster apartment where the first stabbing of Riddle allegedly occurred, charging documents state. Riddle was later brought to West Virginia and killed, according to police. Sanford was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, as were Westminster resident Monroe Merrell, 22, and Taneytown resident John Black III, 22.
Sanford and Merrell were also allegedly involved in the deaths of two other Carroll County residents in Berkeley County, West Virginia. Westminster resident Heather Grogg, 33, was shot to death on April 6 in Falling Waters by Westminster resident Jeffrey Smith Jr., 22, according to charging documents. Merrell is accused of distracting Grogg and luring her away from a trailer where another woman was killed. Sanford allegedly used a bag to suffocate Taneytown resident Danielle Tyler, 18, in the trailer, charging documents state.
Smith had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Berkeley Court Magisterial Court, but he waived his hearing to June 4 due to not having an attorney.