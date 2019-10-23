A Westminster man has been charged with assaulting a deputy and resisting arrest after a traffic stop on Monday.
Bradley David Wentworth, 50, of the 100 block of Miami Ave. in Westminster, is charged with one count each of resisting arrest, failing to obey a lawful order and second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
At 8:10 p.m. Monday, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving east on Md. 75 near South Clear Ridge Road when he saw an Acura that was traveling west cross the yellow center line as it passed the deputy’s vehicle, its tires audibly humming while running over the rumble strips, according to charging documents.
After turning around and catching up to the Acura, the deputy saw the car swerve toward the center line or over the fog line on the right side of the road multiple times before the deputy pulled the vehicle over, according to charging documents.
The driver was smoking when the deputy arrived at the open driver’s side window, and the charging documents note the driver allegedly finished his cigarette before responding to the deputy’s request for license and registration by handing the deputy his license, but not his registration, and he didn’t look at the deputy.
The charging documents note the deputy could begin to smell the faint odor of alcohol from the vehicle as “the smoke cleared,” and that he had to ask the now-identified Wentworth for his registration three times before he produced it, telling the deputy as he did so that he was a disabled veteran and on numerous medications.
When asked by the deputy if any of the medications he was on could impair his ability to drive, Wentworth allegedly looked toward the deputy for the first time during the traffic stop to say he did not know, according to charging documents.
The deputy asked Wentworth to exit his vehicle in order to conduct a field sobriety test, and Wentworth allegedly had great difficulty walking or holding himself upright without leaning on a vehicle, according to charging documents. Wentworth allegedly displayed six out of six clues suggesting alcohol intoxication during the horizontal gaze and nystagmus test, and stumbled, fell or was unable to walk appropriately during the walk and turn test.
Throughout the field sobriety testing, Wentworth allegedly stated repeatedly that he was a disabled veteran who suffered from seizures and had a traumatic brain injury, as well as injuries in his hips and lower back from “the Gulf War,” according to charging documents.
As the deputy began to give instructions for the final test, the single leg stand, Wentworth allegedly became agitated, noted again that he was disabled veteran on medications, and asked about the camera recording in the deputy’s cruiser and if the deputy was “dumb,” according to charging documents. Wentworth allegedly became more “increasingly angered” that the deputy was not answering his question.
Wentworth allegedly made a fist and told the deputy, “I’m going to kick your a--,” before stepping toward the deputy, according to charging documents, and the deputy, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, backed up into the roadway while telling Wentworth to get on the ground and that he was under arrest.
Wentworth did not comply with the deputy’s order, according to charging documents, but the deputy continued to retreat toward his cruiser while in the roadway before noticing oncoming traffic. Wentworth continued toward the deputy, who pepper-sprayed him in the face and then was able to arrest him.
Wentworth was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center and released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records, and has a date scheduled in Carroll County District Court scheduled for Dec. 31.
The phone number on record for Wentworth was not receiving calls or voicemails on Wednesday. No attorney was listed for Wentworth in online court records.