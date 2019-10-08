A Westminster man faces several charges, including first-degree assault, after neighbors suspected their vehicle was shot at and police found an air rifle in the suspect’s bedroom.
Stephen M. Warren, 44, of the unit block of E. Green St., was also charged with second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, intoxicated endangerment and reckless endangerment, according to online court documents. He was released on $1,500 bond Friday, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, two men were sitting in a vehicle outside Warren’s residence at about 9:53 p.m. Thursday when something hit the front of the vehicle, leading the men to believe they were being shot at. They moved the vehicle and saw the front passenger-side headlight had a hole in it, the statement reads. The neighbors and Warren have had several confrontations over the past few months, the statement reads.
Warren did not answer the door when Westminster police came knocking, then Warren’s daughter arrived home from work and let the authorities inside the residence, according to the statement. Police found Warren in his bedroom, an air rifle under his bed, a shotgun in the living room behind the couch, and an open can of pellets for the air rifle in the kitchen, the statement reads.
Police asked Warren about the suspected shooting and said he had no idea what was going on, that he had been playing video games, had two beers, took his medication, and went to bed, according to the statement. Police noted that Warren appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
Police arrested Warren and took him to central booking, according to the statement.
A call for comment to the phone number listed for Warren in court records was not immediately returned. Warren’s attorney, Craig Gendler, declined to comment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.