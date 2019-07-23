Hagerstown man charged with assault, false imprisonment in Taneytown after allegedly breaking woman’s bra

A Hagerstown man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a woman’s bra and prevented her from leaving a Taneytown residence Thursday.
James A. Ward Jr., 46, has been charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment, and was being held without bond Tuesday, according to online court documents.
Police were called at about 7:45 p.m. July 18 to the 4000 block of Copenhaver Road in Taneytown for the incident, according to the statement of probable cause.
The woman told a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she accidentally dropped a piece of furniture on Ward’s foot while they were moving it, and the two started yelling at each other, according to the statement. The woman said she tried to leave, but Ward grabbed her by the back of her bra, causing it to break, the statement reads.
Police noticed “three long, red, irritated scratches” on the woman’s back, where her bra strap would have been, according to the statement.
When she tried to leave, the woman told police, Ward blocked her path with his body and grabbed her wrist as she tried to escape through a window.
Another witness said Ward held the woman down on the couch and refused to let her leave, the statement reads.
No attorney information was listed for Ward in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Sept. 25.