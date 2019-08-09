Walmart in Eldersburg robbed at gunpoint Friday morning, with man still at large, police say

Police are seeking a man who allegedly robbed the Eldersburg Walmart at gunpoint Friday morning.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at about 7:08 a.m. to the Walmart Supercenter at 6400 Ridge Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A man “walked up to a register, reportedly displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employee complied, and the suspect exited the store and fled the area,” the release states.
The suspect was described as a black man, estimated to be in his late 40s, about 5-foot-5, and thin, with a “graying beard” but no mustache, the release reads.
“The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue automotive mechanic uniform, a dark blue baseball hat and sunglasses,” the release states.
“There is no indication of any ongoing threat to the community. This was, however, an armed robbery, and anyone who may observe the suspect is reminded to contact the Sheriff’s Office and not approach the suspect,” Jonathan Light, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email. Light did not elaborate on why there was no public threat.
Police believe the man left in dark-colored Chevrolet Impala sedan, according to the release.
No one was injured, Light said.
Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating, according to the release.
“Anyone with information about this incident or possible suspects is asked to contact Detective Reese at dmreese@carrollcountymd.gov, 410-386-2577, or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP,” the release states.