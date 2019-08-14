Days after Carroll County sheriff calls Walmart security ‘poor,’ company officials to meet with police leaders

After an armed robbery at the Eldersburg Walmart led the Carroll County sheriff to harshly criticize Walmart’s security policy, he and other local law enforcement representatives will meet with corporate Walmart officials Thursday to try to find solutions.
Crime data obtained by the Times showed that local police are often called to Walmarts in their jurisdictions, and thefts and police calls at the Westminster location have increased significantly since last year.
On Friday, Sheriff Jim DeWees alleged Walmart’s poor security policy “breeds” criminal activity and puts a burden on law enforcement. DeWees then requested a meeting with corporate Walmart officials, who responded “rather quickly,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
Walmart representatives will meet in a closed session Thursday with DeWees and representatives from three of four Carroll municipalities where there is a Walmart: Westminster Police Deputy Chief Maj. Pete D’Antuono, Mount Airy Police Chief Doug Reitz, and the property management company that manages Eldersburg Commons, where the Eldersburg Walmart is located, DeWees said. Maryland State Police, whose jurisdiction covers the Hampstead Walmart, is unable to attend, according to DeWees.
The day before the Eldersburg robbery, police in Springfield, Missouri, arrested a man who went to a Walmart store with a rifle and body armor, terrifying shoppers. Two days before that, there was a false alarm of an active shooter at a Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. And before that, 22 people died and over two dozen others were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
“The meeting is strictly designed to combat any issues and come up with a plan for not just short-term, but long-term security," DeWees told the Times Wednesday.
“It appears that Walmart does want to work with us," he said.
DeWees said he hopes Walmart officials and law enforcement can put their heads together to find solutions for every Carroll County location. If one Walmart store’s security is increased and the others are not, DeWees fears criminals would take advantage of less-equipped stores. DeWees said he is also concerned about protecting the other retailers at Eldersburg Commons.
After DeWees’ remarks were published Friday, he received emails from all over the country. Citizens and police chiefs voiced their concerns and thanked him for speaking up, he said.
“It got a lot of attention," DeWees said. “It’s time that it did.”
DeWees said he reached out to other Carroll County police departments who have Walmarts in their jurisdictions to find out if they face issues similar to what he’s experienced at the Eldersburg location.
“It appears as though it’s a pretty even trend,” DeWees said. “Everybody is pretty cooperative with bringing their data to the table.”
Westminster
D’Antuono said he will attend tomorrow’s meeting in place of Chief Thomas Ledwell, who is unable to attend.
The Westminster Walmart, at 280 Woodward Road, is the No. 1 location the Westminster Police Department gets calls for, according to D’Antuono.
“It’s a high-volume source of calls for service, there’s no denying that," D’Antuono said in an interview Wednesday. “It is our number one retail store in calls for service."
D’Antuono noted that Walmart gets a lot of customers, and a high volume of people is bound to increase the odds of an incident occurring. Putting it in context with the El Paso, Texas, Walmart shooting, any large retail establishment in the country could be seen as a “soft target" for crime, D’Antuono said.
The statistics for the Westminster Walmart show an increase in calls from 2018 to 2019.
|WALMART CALLS FOR SERVICE 2018 - 8/13 YTD
|280 Woodward Rd. Westminster, MD
|8/13/2018
|CALL TYPE:
|TOTAL REPORT:
|TOTAL NO REPORT:
|THEFT
|29
|NIA (motor vehicle accident - no report)
|13
|ACCIDENT PI (motor vehicle accident with personal injury)
|1
|FOUND PROPERTY
|5
|MV VIOLATION (motor vehicle)
|3
|EP (emergency petition)
|0
|SUSPICIOUS
|0
|24
|DESTRUCTION
|3
|DISORDERLY
|4
|FRAUD
|1
|B&E (breaking and entering)
|0
|DOA (dead on arrival)
|0
|HIT & RUN
|0
|DUI
|0
|ANIMAL COMPLAINT
|1
|10
|CHECK WELFARE
|1
|12
|Assault
|1
|0
|Child Abuse
|1
|1
|PROP CHECK/FOOT/FOLLOW UP
|208
|AOA (assist other agency)
|3
|ASSIST SICK/INJ
|0
|VEHICLE STOP
|1
|3
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|1
|INTOXICATED SUBJ
|0
|TRESPASSING
|1
|CIVIL
|3
|DOMESTIC
|0
|JUVENILE
|1
|DISABLED VEHICLE
|1
|POLICE INFO
|1
|GENERAL TRAFFIC
|0
|Loitering
|2
|TOTALS: 335
|64
|271
Westminster Police responded to 335 calls at Walmart between Jan. 1 and Aug. 13, 2018, according to data provided by D’Antuono. This year, the department has responded to 417 calls in that same time period, data shows. D’Antuono noted the property checks/foot patrols are part of routine police work.
In the tables, “No report” refers to incidents where police responded but it was not necessary to write a report, D’Antuono said.
The most prevalent crime so far this year at the Westminster Walmart is theft, which numbers 56, compared to 29 the year before, data shows.
Over the years, D’Antuono has witnessed a decline in the store’s loss prevention department, which he said was once “robust.”
“They don’t seem to be as active as they once were,” he said.
Staff occasionally check customers’ receipts on their way out the door, there are sensors in place to prevent shoplifting and security cameras capture footage, though it’s “not the greatest,” according to D’Antuono.
“Things could always be improved,” D’Antuono said. “I don’t know that I could commit to saying they placed an undue burden” on police."
|WALMART CALLS FOR SERVICE 2019 - YTD
|280 Woodward Rd. Westminster, MD
|8/13/2019
|CALL TYPE:
|TOTAL REPORT:
|TOTAL NO REPORT:
|THEFT
|56
|NIA (motor vehicle accident - no report)
|25
|ACCIDENT PI (motor vehicle accident with personal injury)
|1
|FOUND PROPERTY
|4
|MV VIOLATION (motor vehicle)
|1
|EP (emergency petition)
|1
|SUSPICIOUS
|2
|16
|DESTRUCTION
|1
|DISORDERLY
|1
|5
|FRAUD
|1
|B&E (breaking and entering)
|1
|DOA (dead on arrival)
|1
|HIT & RUN
|4
|DUI
|1
|ANIMAL COMPLAINT
|10
|CHECK WELFARE
|9
|PROP CHECK/FOOT/FOLLOW UP
|251
|AOA (assist other agency)
|9
|ASSIST SICK/INJ
|1
|VEHICLE STOP
|5
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|1
|INTOXICATED SUBJ
|1
|TRESPASSING
|1
|CIVIL
|1
|DOMESTIC
|1
|JUVENILE
|1
|DISABLED VEHICLE
|2
|POLICE INFO
|1
|GENERAL TRAFFIC
|2
|TOTALS: 417
|100
|317
Mount Airy
In Mount Airy, police have responded to 303 incidents so far this year at the 209 E. Ridgeville Blvd. location, according to data provided by Reitz. Over all of 2018, Mount Airy Police Department responded to 603 “events,” 429 “officer generated events," 173 calls for service, and performed 181 patrol checks and 248 foot patrols, according to Reitz, the police chief.
“I would make the statement that Walmart is problematic for our agency to deal with. We spend a significant amount of time there not only handling calls for service but in a proactive role, which I am sure has helped to reduce criminal activity," Reitz wrote.
The 303 events Mount Airy has responded to so far this year includes nine vehicle stops, 70 property checks and 98 foot patrols, which totals 177 officer-generated events, according to Reitz. “Officer-generated events” refers to events such as vehicle stops, Reitz wrote in an email.
There were 126 events officers responded to as the result of citizen complaints, Reitz wrote.
"I know our particular Walmart was without asset protection/loss prevention for several months. They have recently added a staff member and calls for service are again picking up,” Reitz wrote.
Eldersburg
At the Eldersburg store, at 6400 Ridge Road, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 233 calls between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12, 2019, according to Jonathan Light, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal activity included: one armed robbery, one robbery/purse snatch, two overdoses, three second-degree assaults and 20 thefts, according to Light.
Light was not able to provide data for 2018.
Hampstead
The Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack was not able to provide data for the Hampstead Walmart by Wednesday afternoon.