A Millers woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly pushed a man to the ground and struggled with police.
Jennifer L. Walker, 43, of Schneider Lane was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, and second-degree assault. She was released on a $5,000 bond, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking the welfare of a man after an RN and social worker had difficulty contacting the man about an appointment. The deputy knocked on the door of the residence and spoke to Walker, who said the man was fine, but refused to let the deputy check his welfare, the documents state. Walker then allegedly shut the door on the deputy’s wrist and told the three to leave using expletive phrases and gestures.
The deputy returned to the vehicle to make a phone call and, while on the phone, Walker ran out of the house shouting and telling the deputy, RN and social worker to leave the property, according to the charging documents. A man, later identified as the subject of the welfare check, then came out of the residence and walked toward the deputy’s vehicle, but the deputy saw Walker push him multiple times until he fell on the pavement, the documents state.
The deputy attempted to arrest Walker, according to the documents, and she resisted multiple times until the deputy used a leg sweep to take her to the ground. While reaching for handcuffs, the deputy said, Walker reached for the Taser on the deputy’s belt. When Walker had been put under arrest, she said she had no injuries and refused medical treatment, according to the statement.
The man also said he did not have injuries and continued to his scheduled appointment accompanied by social workers, according to the statement.
No attorney was listed for Walker in electronic court records, and she did not immediately respond to a call for comment Thursday.
A court date was scheduled for March 25.