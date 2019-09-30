A Westminster man faces first- and second-degree assault charges after he allegedly beat a man so severely that “pools of blood” collected on the floor, police say.
Jonathan A. Waldron, 32, was charged Sept. 28, initially held without bond, and then released on recognizance Sept. 30 after a bail review hearing, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Waldron argued with a man in the 2500 block of Uniontown Road, Westminster, Sept. 28 at about 4:21 p.m. Waldron raised his voice, pushed the victim’s arm, then punched him in the head several times before they fell to the ground, where Waldron continued to strike the victim, who bled “profusely,” the statement reads. A witness relayed what she saw to police, according to the statement.
A deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office saw “several pools of blood scattered across the wood floor” of the residence, the statement reads. Waldron was arrested and complained of pain in his right hand, which had fresh cuts that appeared to be from punching the victim, according to the statement. Waldron was taken to Carroll Hospital for treatment then to Carroll County Detention Center, the statement reads.
The victim had three cuts on his head, which the doctor on scene said would require staples to heal, according to the statement. The victim also had cuts down the sides of his head near his ears, the statement reads.
A call to Waldron for comment was not immediately returned. No attorney information for Waldron was listed in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 23.