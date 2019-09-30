According to the statement of probable cause, Waldron argued with a man in the 2500 block of Uniontown Road, Westminster, Sept. 28 at about 4:21 p.m. Waldron raised his voice, pushed the victim’s arm, then punched him in the head several times before they fell to the ground, where Waldron continued to strike the victim, who bled “profusely,” the statement reads. A witness relayed what she saw to police, according to the statement.