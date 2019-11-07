A West Virginia man faces sexual offense charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl from Carroll County from June 2018 through January.
Tyler Page Wagner, 19, of the 200 block of Polar Green Drive, has been charged with one count of fourth-degree sexual offense for performing a sex act with a victim 14 or 15 years old and one count of fourth-degree sexual offense for vaginal intercourse with a victim 14 or 15 years old. Wagner was released Tuesday after posting $4,000 bail.
According to the statement of charges, Wagner was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl when he was 18. The pair first met through Facebook in March 2018 before entering a sexual relationship three months later. The two met in person at the Taneytown carnival, where the victim told police that Wagner tried to have sex with her in his truck even though she declined, the statement read.
The victim told police that Wagner snuck into her bedroom window and had consensual sex with her three days after they met in person, the statement read. The victim said she knew Wagner’s age and didn’t tell her parents because they wouldn’t have allowed them to see each other. The victim also said she told Wagner her age, according to the statement.
The victim told police they had oral sex about 20 times in total and vaginal intercourse about 15 times over about seven months, the statement read. The victim also claimed that she shared sexual images with Wagner after he sent pictures and a video. According to the statement, the text messages between the victim and Wagner made it “clear” that he knew her age.
When questioned by police, Wagner denied ever having sex with the victim and claimed she might be lying “to get him in trouble" and stated that he could not recall how long he dated the victim.
Wagner has a court date scheduled for Dec. 31. No attorney was listed for Wagner in online court records.