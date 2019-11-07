A man and a woman stand accused of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute after police searched their Westminster residence Tuesday.
Rachel I. Aponte, 24, and Nicholas A. Velez, 24, of the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, were each charged with possessing controlled dangerous substances (CDS) with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing CDS, online court records show. On Tuesday, Aponte was released on recognizance and Velez was released on $3,500 bond.
According to the statement of probable cause, Carroll County Drug Task Force and the Carroll County Crisis Response Team (CRT) executed a search and seizure warrant at the defendants’ home at about 4:40 a.m. In the bedroom where Velez and Aponte were found, authorities uncovered: one baggie with suspected crack cocaine weighing 17.8 grams, one baggie with suspected crack cocaine weighing 10 grams, and one baggie containing eight pills of Lorazepam, according to the statement. Police also found suspected crack cocaine in Aponte’s vehicle on the property, the statement reads.
The quantity of suspected crack cocaine found is indicative of distribution, police said, according to the statement.
Calls made to the phone numbers listed for Aponte and Velez were not immediately returned for comment. No attorney information was listed for either in online court records. Aponte has a court date scheduled for Dec. 31, while no court date had been scheduled for Velez as of Thursday.