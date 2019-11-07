According to the statement of probable cause, Carroll County Drug Task Force and the Carroll County Crisis Response Team (CRT) executed a search and seizure warrant at the defendants’ home at about 4:40 a.m. In the bedroom where Velez and Aponte were found, authorities uncovered: one baggie with suspected crack cocaine weighing 17.8 grams, one baggie with suspected crack cocaine weighing 10 grams, and one baggie containing eight pills of Lorazepam, according to the statement. Police also found suspected crack cocaine in Aponte’s vehicle on the property, the statement reads.