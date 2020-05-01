Taneytown man charged with assault after allegedly choking woman

A Taneytown man has been charged with assault after allegedly choking a woman to the point of unconsciousness Monday.
Boyd F. Valley III, 42, of the 100 block of E. Baltimore St., is charged with one count each of intoxicated endangerment and second-degree assault, according to electronic court records, both misdemeanor charges.
Taneytown police responded to a call of an assault at about 9:44 p.m. Monday, and found a woman lying on the ground and crying at the rear of a building on the 100 block of E. Baltimore St., according to charging documents. The woman told police she had gotten into an argument with Valley, who she alleged then choked her into unconsciousness and threw her to the ground before leaving.
Police then called Valley and asked him to return to tell his side of the story, which he did, according to charging documents. Police then noticed blood on Valley’s hand and nose, which he said was from the woman biting him — he said he had not laid hands on her.
The woman responded to Valley’s claim, noting that she had only bit him because he was choking her, according to charging documents. She also said she slapped and punched him a few times in trying to get away.
Police determined Valley to be the primary aggressor and arrested him.
He was taken to Carroll County Detention Center and held until Tuesday, when was was released on a $10,000 secured bond, according to charging documents. Valley is next scheduled to appear in Carroll County District Court on Aug. 12.
The phone number on record for Valley appeared to be disconnected when called for a comment for this story. No attorney was listed for him in court records.