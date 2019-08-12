Hampstead woman charged with assault after allegedly grabbing man’s neck

A Hampstead woman was charged with second-degree assault after she allegedly grabbed a man by his neck.
Kathleen E. Valenta, 31, was released on her own recognizance Aug. 6.
According to the statement of probable cause, Valenta argued with a man in a Hampstead residence Aug. 6. The victim told a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy that the two shouted at each other and Valenta grabbed his neck, then pushed and grabbed him as he walked outside, according to the statement.
In the statement, police noted “small scratches and red marks” around the man’s neck.
Valenta had bruises on her right arm that looked like they were left by fingers or hands, according to the statement, and she alleged the man grabbed her and held her against the wall. The man said he grabbed Valenta’s arms in self-defense, the statement reads.
There were no charges filed against the man as of 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Valenta did not return a call for comment Monday. No attorney for Valenta was listed online. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 9.