Manchester man charged with assault after allegedly pointing shotgun at vehicle, firing ‘warning shot’ into the air

According to the statement of charges, Uhler and two men were at a gas pump at Jiffy Mart in Hampstead when a Jeep pulled up Aug. 9 just before 10:40 p.m. One of the Jeep’s occupants exchanged words with Uhler and two of his friends before getting back into the Jeep and driving away, according to the statement. While the Jeep “pulled down by the traffic light at Main Street,” the same man got out of the Jeep and came toward the trio again at the Jiffy Mart, then Uhler grabbed his “shotgun” out of his truck, loaded it with birdshot, and fired into the air, the statement reads. The man got back into the Jeep and left, according to the statement.