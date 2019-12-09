The Carroll County Drug Task Force arrested a Taneytown woman for distributing drugs after police allegedly found crack cocaine, digital scales and packaging material at her residence.
Nicole L. Tyler, 37, of the unit block of Antrim Street, was charged with distributing narcotics, possessing controlled dangerous substances (CDS) with intent to distribute, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing CDS that is not marijuana, and keeping a common nuisance, online court records indicate. The latter charge refers to keeping a dwelling where CDS or CDS paraphernalia are manufactured, distributed, dispensed, stored, or concealed illegally, according to Maryland criminal code.
Tyler was being held without bond as of a Dec. 5 bail review hearing, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, the drug task force was conducting a surveillance operation in Taneytown on Wednesday and saw Tyler — who police referred to in the report as a known drug dealer — leave her Antrim Street home and walk to a gas station in the 200 block of East Baltimore Street.
Police then watched a man walk across the street, meet with Tyler in the gas station parking lot and exchange cash for a small object later found to be crack cocaine, according to the statement. Detectives followed the man and arrested him for possessing glass smoking devices and ingesting crack cocaine, the statement reads.
Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Tyler’s home at about 12:30 p.m., entering through a side door when no one answered, according to the statement. There were community concerns of illegal drug activity coming from Tyler’s residence, according to a Maryland State Police news release issued Monday.
In the back bedroom of the residence, police found 6.7 grams of crack cocaine, several dozen used baggies with cut corners and knotted plastic, and a box of new baggies in desk drawers, the statement reads. A digital scale with white residue was found in a box inside the desk, according to the statement.
While police searched the home, a green Subaru known to police as being registered at that address passed by, and police followed it to the area of 5 Broad Street, where they spotted Tyler exiting the vehicle, the statement reads. Police arrested Tyler and found $845 cash on her as well as 5.5 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle’s center console, according to the statement. Police wrote that the other two occupants of the vehicle will be charged at a later date.
No attorney was listed for Tyler in online court records. Tyler has a court date set for Jan. 3.