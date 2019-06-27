Baltimore man charged with cutting Westminster Walmart fence, stealing dozens of car batteries

According to the statement of charges, Westminster police officers responded to the store on Feb. 16 for a report of batteries stolen from an outside fenced area. Staff of the store give police video footage that showed a truck driving up to the rear of the store. Four individuals got out and began cutting the chain-link fence and cage where tires and batteries are kept, according to the statement of charges, then the four loaded a palette of 50 batteries into the vehicle before leaving.