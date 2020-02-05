A Manchester man has been charged with assault after allegedly biting a woman on Jan. 28.
Michael Andrew Turk, 37, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of second degree assault, according to electronic court records.
Manchester police responded around 9:18 p.m. on Jan. 28 to a call of an assault at a home in Manchester, according to charging documents. They met a woman sitting on the sidewalk in front of the home and described her in the documents as appearing “extremely panicked.”
The woman told police that she and Turk had been arguing and that at one point he had grabbed her arms and shaken her, and had bitten her finger, according to charging documents. The police noted in the documents that a bite mark and dried blood were visible on her finger.
Turk allegedly told police that he had not touched the woman but had been involved in a shoving match with another person at the home, according to the charging documents.
Turk was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking and initially held without bond, according to electronic court records, but was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond following an 11 a.m. bail review hearing on Jan. 29. He is next due in Carroll County District Court on March 25 for a trial.