Woodbine man charged with felony firearm violation

A Woodbine man faces several charges related to firearms after allegedly pulling a woman by her hair and knocking her into objects July 15.
Gerald T. Titus Jr., 48, was charged July 16 with prohibited possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, having a handgun inside a vehicle, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and second-degree assault, according to online court documents.
Titus was released on $10,000 bail July 17, online court documents show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Titus struck a female multiple times July 15 at approximately 11 p.m., causing cuts and bruises. A deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim the following morning at Carroll Hospital Center, where she received treatment, the statement reads. The victim told police Titus “pulled her by her hair violently, moving her head back and forth, causing her head to hit multiple fixed objects in the room,” according to the statement. The report did not say where the alleged assault occurred.
The victim relayed that Titus carries and transports a loaded firearm and told police the handgun may be inside the center console of his truck, and provided a picture of a Smith & Wesson handgun, according to the statement.
Police got a search warrant and went to Titus’ home July 16 at about 4:15 p.m., according to the statement. Titus arrived home, was arrested, and told police there was likely a handgun in his vehicle, according to the statement, and police found a loaded Airweight Smith & Wesson .38 caliber special in the vehicle along with “multiple rounds of various ammunition” inside a locked safe in Titus’ residence.
Titus is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to previous convictions of battery, according to the statement.
The phone number listed for Titus was out of service. No attorney information for Titus was listed in online court records. A court date has yet to be scheduled.