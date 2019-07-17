Woodbine man charged with felony firearm violation

According to the statement of probable cause, Titus struck a female multiple times July 15 at approximately 11 p.m., causing cuts and bruises. A deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim the following morning at Carroll Hospital Center, where she received treatment, the statement reads. The victim told police Titus “pulled her by her hair violently, moving her head back and forth, causing her head to hit multiple fixed objects in the room,” according to the statement. The report did not say where the alleged assault occurred.