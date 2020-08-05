Pennsylvania man allegedly threatens to blow up Westminster woman’s house

Police arrested a Pennsylvania man after he allegedly threatened to blow up a woman’s home in Westminster.
Steven M. Downs, 33, of the 500 block of S. Queen St. in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, was charged with threatening arson and violating a protective order, online court records indicate. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Westminster residence July 22 at about 11:30 a.m. and spoke with a woman who said Downs threatened her on the phone when she called him the day before, according to charging documents. The woman told police that Downs bullied her, threatened to make her life a “living hell” and threatened to blow up her house while people, including the woman, were inside, charging documents state.
The woman showed police messages between her and Downs on Facebook Messenger and a record of phone calls made at about 2 p.m. the day prior, charging documents read.
By making a threat and contacting the woman, Downs violated the terms of a protective order, according to police.
A warrant for Downs’ arrest was issued July 23 and was served Tuesday.
There was no attorney listed for Downs in online court records Wednesday. He has a court date set for Nov. 4.