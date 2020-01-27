A man and woman have each been charged with assaulting the other after an alleged altercation in Mount Airy on Friday.
Giuliana Nicole Depalma, 19, and Luke Justus Theodore, 22, of the 200 block of Watersville Road, are each charged with one count each of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, Mount Airy Police responded to a Mount Airy home on the 200 block of Watersville Road around 11:57 p.m. Friday after a third party caller phoned police to say they could hear what sounded like a male beating up a female.
Depalma opened the door and allegedly invited police in, according to charging documents, and police then spoke with her and Theodore separately.
When speaking with Theodore, police noticed a scratch under his right eye as well as scratches and abrasions on his neck beneath his chin, and he allegedly told police he and Depalma had been arguing for a long time and that it had become mutually physical, with each pushing the other multiple times.
Depalma allegedly told police that she and Theodore had been arguing but that it had never become physical, according to charging documents. She allegedly told police that her red and puffy cheeks and the abrasions on her neck police noted observing were injuries she received while at work.
Police were unable to determine who the aggressor was, per the charging documents, and arrested both Theodore and Depalma and took them to Carroll County Central Booking. They were both released Saturday on their own recognizance and are next due in Carroll County District Court on March 18.
Reached by phone Monday afternoon, both Theodore and Depalma declined to comment.