A Westminster man and a Taneytown woman face theft charges after they allegedly took a truck from a New Windsor resident without permission on Oct. 30.
David James Hamby, 43, of the 100 block of Center St., and Elizabeth A. Crouse, 34, of the 400 block of Cherry Oak Court, were each charged with five counts: conspiracy to commit the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond, theft $100 to under $1,500, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Hamby was released Dec. 23 on a $2,500 bond and Crouse was released on her own recognizance Nov. 27, online court records show.
The victim stated they parked the truck around the back of a house in New Windsor on Oct. 29 and that was the last time they saw it, according to charging documents. The victim was able to reach Hamby by phone, and Hamby said he had driven the truck to Frederick and would be back soon but wouldn’t respond further after that.
Hamby’s arrest warrant was served on Dec. 23, the charging documents state, but it’s not clear where he was arrested. According to the charging documents, it’s possible that Hamby had traveled out of the state. Crouse, though, was arrested Nov. 26.
Hamby declined to comment when reached by phone. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, court records show. No attorney was listed in online court records for Crouse. A voicemail placed for a number listed for Crouse was not immediately returned.
Crouse has a court date scheduled for Jan. 28, and Hamby has a court date scheduled for Feb. 25.