String of thefts from vehicles reported in Mount Airy

Eight unlocked vehicles were broken into Monday night in Mount Airy, and police are urging citizens to take precautions to prevent this in the future.
Mount Airy received complaints of thefts from vehicles at Friendly Acres, a townhome community, and Mt. Airy Apartments, both next to each other off Watersville Road, police Chief Doug Reitz said Tuesday. Victims said loose change and dollar bills went missing, but there was no “substantial loss,” according to Reitz.
While police do not have any leads on suspects, Reitz said the perpetrator, or perpetrators, was likely an opportunist.
“It’s a crime of opportunity. They’re just going around and checking doors," Reitz said.
That area is typically a “relatively quiet neighborhood,” and thefts in general have declined in Mount Airy since the police department formed in 2017, according to Reitz.
Two weeks ago, several vehicles were broken into and one was stolen from apartment complexes in Sykesville. Police Chief Michael Spaulding said Monday the stolen vehicle was recovered by Baltimore City Police Aug. 22 on Winston Avenue and sustained some damage.
Reitz said there was no evidence to indicate the Mount Airy thefts were related to those that occurred in Sykesville recently.
“We’re in the investigation stage,” Reitz said.
The chief recommended citizens lock their vehicles, remove valuables from sight, and park in well-lit areas to prevent thefts.
“You have them every now and again. It doesn’t happen every day," Reitz said.
The security cameras in the neighborhoods did not capture footage of the parking lot, as they point toward doors to monitor who comes in and out, according to Reitz.
Anyone with knowledge of the thefts should contact Mount Airy Police at 301-703-1375.