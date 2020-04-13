Multiple Maryland residents charged in alleged theft at Mount Airy Walmart

Ryan S. Jacobson, 43, of the 1400 block of Persimmon Place in Forest Hill was charged with one count each of altering physical evidence, violating the state of emergency order, possession of paraphernalia for a controlled and dangerous substance, theft scheme between $100 to $1,500 and theft between $100 to $1,500, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance that is not marijuana, according to online court records. Jacobson was released on $3,500 bond April 9.