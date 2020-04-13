Multiple Maryland residents charged in alleged theft at Mount Airy Walmart

Three Maryland residents face multiple charges in connection with a theft scheme allegedly conducted at the Walmart in Mount Airy.
William L. Campbell III, 39, of the unit block of Stoneway Place in Nottingham was charged with one count each of false statement to a peace officer, violation of a state of emergency, theft scheme between $100 to $1,500 and theft between $100 to $1,500, according to online court records. Campbell is held in default of $3,000 bail set as of April 10.
Jamiese D. Manning, 53, of the 1300 block of Kenton Road in Parkville was charged with one count each of possession of paraphernalia for a controlled and dangerous substance, theft scheme between $100 to $1,500, and theft between $100 to $1,500, according to online court records. Manning was released on $2,000 bond April 9.
Ryan S. Jacobson, 43, of the 1400 block of Persimmon Place in Forest Hill was charged with one count each of altering physical evidence, violating the state of emergency order, possession of paraphernalia for a controlled and dangerous substance, theft scheme between $100 to $1,500 and theft between $100 to $1,500, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance that is not marijuana, according to online court records. Jacobson was released on $3,500 bond April 9.
According to charging documents, police responded to report of theft at the Walmart in Mount Airy on April 8. The manager told police there were four individuals who split into groups of two, wearing neon vests. Police saw and stopped Jacobson wearing an orange vest and carrying a plastic tote out of the store, followed by Campbell wearing a neon yellow vest.
The assistant store manager said Jacobson walked passed the points of sale without paying for the plastic tote, inside of which were several electronic items ,including two Braun electric razors, totaling $1,380.87, according to charging documents. Police arrested him.
The manager said the other subjects were concealing items in a cart under pillows before abandoning their cart and walking toward the front of the store. Manning walked out of the store with three handbags, even though surveillance showed her walking in with two, according to charging documents. Police stopped and detained her while she was exiting the store.
The fourth subject exited shortly after Manning and was released, according to charging documents.
Surveillance footage showed Jacobson and Campbell entering the Walmart together, then Manning and the fourth subject entering shortly after, according to charging documents. The footage showed Jacobson and Campbell obtain a plastic tote and begin to place items in the tote and conceal them by placing a cover in the tote.
Manning and the fourth suspect were seen on the footage placing items into a shopping cart and concealing items under pillows, according to charging documents. Manning was seen placing a grey handbag on her person and her and the fourth subject abandoned the cart.
Campbell initially identified himself as Brian Lee Williams after being warned about providing a false statement, but police say they discovered his true identity using law enforcement databases.
Police found a clear straw with brown residue at the end, suspected to be heroin, a small blue straw with a white powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, and a chunk of brass Brillo pads in Manning’s purse. Manning told police that she uses “crack” cocaine. Manning also told police they had all come to the store together and the fourth subject identified a truck in the parking lot as the vehicle the group traveled in, according to the documents.
The truck was registered to Jacobson but the registration expired in 2011, according to charging documents. Jacobson refused to speak about the truck. The tags were removed from the vehicle and it was towed.
The Carroll County Detention Center transport unit was called to assist with transport. Upon arrival of the transport, a straw with residue, a used gel cap containing a tan powder substance, suspected to be heroin, and small shards of a white rock-like substance abandoned in the police unit that Jacobson and Campbell were secured in, according to charging documents. Footage recovered from the unit vehicle showed Jacobson maneuvering to the passenger floor board.
All four suspects were issued trespass letters by Walmart staff. It was noted in the documents that due to the state of emergency in effect during the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart monitors entry and exit of stores to limit the amount of people inside, and the four were allegedly attempting to conduct a theft and other citizens were attempting to obtain essential items.
Jacobson and Manning didn’t have phone numbers listed in their charging documents.
Campbell has a court scheduled for June 23, and Jacobson and Manning have court dates set for June 5. None of them had attorneys listed in court records.