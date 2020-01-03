A Westminster man faces 19 theft charges after allegedly stealing and using a credit card in June.
Jerome Lee Myers, Jr., 23, of the 100 block of E Main Street, was charged with one count of scheming to commit theft between $1,500 to less than $25,000, six counts of theft between $100 to $1,500, two counts of theft less than $100, six counts of charging another’s credit card between $100 to $1,500, two counts of charging another’s credit card under $100, one count of stealing another’s credit card and one count of identity theft.
According to the statement of charges, the victim noticed 16 unfamiliar transactions on their card that totaled up to $2,318.75. The victim stated the Myers and a friend of Myers’ were the only people that had access to their apartment but the victim knew him as Jerome Cooper. Most of the transactions were ATM cash withdraws, ATM fees and an overdraft fee.
The victim wrote a letter to police claiming that the victim spoke to Myers and that Myers confessed to using their bank card, according to the statement.
Myers was arrested on Dec.30 and he has a trial scheduled for Feb. 25.