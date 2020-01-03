Jerome Lee Myers, Jr., 23, of the 100 block of E Main Street, was charged with one count of scheming to commit theft between $1,500 to less than $25,000, six counts of theft between $100 to $1,500, two counts of theft less than $100, six counts of charging another’s credit card between $100 to $1,500, two counts of charging another’s credit card under $100, one count of stealing another’s credit card and one count of identity theft.