Baltimore man charged with stealing Chevy Tahoe, other thefts in Finksburg

A Baltimore man is facing multiple theft charges after allegedly stealing a car, and contents from multiple cars, in Carroll County.
Richard Lee Tyndall, 41, was charged with 15 counts of rogue and vagabond, seven counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, two counts of theft between $100 to $1,500 one count of unauthorized removal of motor vehicle, one count of unlawful taking of motor vehicle and one count of theft scheme between $25,000 and $100,000, according to electronic court records. Tyndall is being held without bond as of Feb. 18.
According to the charging documents, on Jan. 3, police reported to an alleged vehicle theft in Finksburg, where a Chevrolet Tahoe and multiple tools were stolen. The van was valued at about $20,000 and the tools were valued at about $4,300.
Multiple other Finksburg residents in the general vicinity also claimed to have their vehicles rummaged through and/or had items stolen, according to charging documents. Among them, one resident reported their Thompson Center Encore Muzzleloader, valued at $900, stolen, another reported a wallet containing bank cards, credit cards and other items was stolen, another reported their five vehicles were entered and rummaged through with more than $600 taken.
Through surveillance footage, police were able to get a view of the suspect with a scoped gun that matched the description of the muzzleloader stolen from a vehicle. The police viewed the suspect trying to enter two vehicles on the 3100 block Stetson Drive but both were locked, according to the charging documents.
On Jan. 10, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the report of a stolen license plate. On Jan. 13, the vehicle stolen from Finksburg was found with a McDonald’s receipt but none of the tools were recovered. On Jan. 14, police viewed video surveillance at the McDonald’s and noted the stolen license plate reported by Anne Arundel Police.
Tyndall allegedly committed another theft in Howard County and left his wallet in with his identification in the vehicle in early January. Tyndall was arrested by Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County Police on Jan 8, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reached out to them on Jan. 14 to confirm it was Tyndall with a photo from the McDonald’s surveillance, according to the charging documents.
On Jan. 20, deputies and officers executed a search warrant at Tyndall’s address, finding the tools from the stolen vehicle and the same clothing from a surveillance video of the suspect, according to charging documents. On Jan. 27, police interviewed Tyndall at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center and he admitted to stealing the van but denied committing the thefts from vehicles and stealing the muzzle loader fire arm and admitted that the tools were in his bedroom from the van, according to charging documents.
Tyndall is currently incarcerated in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center and has a trial in Carroll County scheduled for April 14.