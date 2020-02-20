Baltimore man charged with stealing Chevy Tahoe, other thefts in Finksburg

On Jan. 20, deputies and officers executed a search warrant at Tyndall’s address, finding the tools from the stolen vehicle and the same clothing from a surveillance video of the suspect, according to charging documents. On Jan. 27, police interviewed Tyndall at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center and he admitted to stealing the van but denied committing the thefts from vehicles and stealing the muzzle loader fire arm and admitted that the tools were in his bedroom from the van, according to charging documents.