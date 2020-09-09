Westminster 16-year-old, Owings Mills man allegedly break into Sykesville home, hit teen with BB gun

The 16-year-old faces charges as an adult. Maryland statute provides jurisdiction to adult court for cases of juveniles accused of certain crimes — in this case, the charges of using a firearm in commission of a violent crime and first-degree assault. He also faces charges of second-degree assault, home invasion, and third- and fourth-degree burglary, online records show. He was being held at a juvenile detention center as of Aug. 27, court documents show. He was arrested Aug. 20. The Times is choosing not to name the suspect because he is a minor and the case may be sent back to juvenile court.