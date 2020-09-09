Westminster 16-year-old, Owings Mills man allegedly break into Sykesville home, hit teen with BB gun

A 16-year-old Westminster resident and an Owings Mills man face charges for allegedly entering a Sykesville home and hitting a 17-year-old with a BB gun.
The 16-year-old faces charges as an adult. Maryland statute provides jurisdiction to adult court for cases of juveniles accused of certain crimes — in this case, the charges of using a firearm in commission of a violent crime and first-degree assault. He also faces charges of second-degree assault, home invasion, and third- and fourth-degree burglary, online records show. He was being held at a juvenile detention center as of Aug. 27, court documents show. He was arrested Aug. 20. The Times is choosing not to name the suspect because he is a minor and the case may be sent back to juvenile court.
Also charged is Christopher J. Ibex, 21, of the 9900 block of Sherwood Farm Road. He has been charged with home invasion, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday. Ibex was arrested Aug. 26.
Ibex and the 16-year-old, wearing dark clothing and masks, entered a Sykesville home Aug. 15 through a rear sliding glass door, according to charging documents. The 16-year-old pointed a dark-colored gun, later determined to be a BB gun, at a 17-year-old inside the home and told him to hang up the phone, charging documents read. The 16-year-old took the phone then punched the 17-year-old and hit him in the head with the gun, charging documents state. Ibex’s charging documents allege he also attacked the victim.
The older teen fought back and grabbed the gun, realizing it was a BB gun, police wrote. He pulled down the 16-year-old’s mask and recognized him, then Ibex and the 16-year-old fled, leaving behind the victim’s phone, according to charging documents. The 17-year-old suffered bruises to his face and body and was cut on the forehead, charging documents read.
Police learned Ibex and the 16-year-old knew the 17-year-old and went to the home with the intent of stealing money and drugs they believed might be there, charging documents state.
The 16-year-old has a hearing set for Oct. 2. His public defender, Christian Horn, declined to comment Wednesday. Online court records show Ibex is to be represented by a public defender, but there was no specific attorney listed for him as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Ibex has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.